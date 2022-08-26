PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Friday that veteran Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the preseason finale against the Lions.

Trubisky has started all three of the Steelers’ preseason games.

In exhibition action, Trubisky has completed 9-15 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

He has been challenged by rookie Kenny Pickett, who has completed 19-22 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Steelers and Lions will kick off the final preseason game Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.