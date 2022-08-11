LATROBE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that Mitchell Trubisky will be their starting quarterback for their first preseason game Saturday against the Seahawks.

You can see the game on WKBN at 7 p.m., with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

He will start over Mason Rudolph and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

“I wasn’t gonna be blowing in the wind regarding quarterback rotation,” Steelers head Coach Mike Tomlin said.

“We’ve been thoughtful about giving guys an opportunity to work in different groups, but our intentions are to play them this first time out very much the way we started this process.”

Trubisky was a first-round pick in 2017.

He played four seasons in Chicago with the Bears before being a backup to Josh Allen last season with the Bills.