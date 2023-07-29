PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced four new members, all with a Super Bowl ring, will be added to the Hall of Honor as Class of 2023.

The inductees include two-time Super Bowl champion and 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison, center Ray Mansfield (’64-’76), offensive guard Gerry Mullins (’71-’79) and defensive end Aaron Smith (’99-’11).

The new class was announced during a ceremony at Saint Vincent College as a part of the Steelers Back Together Weekend celebration, according to a press release from the team.

Smith, who played his entire career with the Steelers, was on-hand for the announcement and expressed how much it means to be apart of Black and Gold royalty.

“It’s hard to describe. You play for a team with the legacy and tradition that the Steelers and to be put in a group with the names on that wall, you almost don’t believe you belong,” said Smith in a press release from the Steelers. “A lot of those guys are the greatest football players ever to play this game. It is humbling and I am honored just to be thrown in the same sentence as them.”

During the home game on Oct. 29 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team will officially enshrine the new class with an on-field presentation.