LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Doug Kyed is reporting that the Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Steelers’ linebacker Robert Spillane to a free agent contract.

The two-year deal is reportedly worth up to $9 million.

The 27-year-old Spillane appeared in 16 games for Pittsburgh last season. He finished with 79 tackles and one sack.

In four seasons with the Steelers, Spillane played in 50 games. He amassed 191 tackles, with one interception for a touchdown, one fumble recovery and three sacks.

Spillane was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan back in 2018.