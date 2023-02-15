PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Veteran John Mitchell is officially retiring after 29 years as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff.

The 71-year-old spent 50 years coaching football.

He was originally hired by the Steelers as defensive line coach in 1994 and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2007.

As a player, he was selected in the seventh round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers but never played in a game.

He began his coaching career in the college ranks at Alabama, and also spent time at Arkansas, Temple, and LSU.

He began his NFL career in 1993 as the defensive line coach of the Cleveland Browns and moved on to Pittsburgh following that season.