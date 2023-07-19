PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)– A Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is staying in the ‘Steel City’ for the long haul.

According to NFL insider Ian Rappaport, Alex Highsmith has signed a four-year contract extension worth $68 million.

Highsmith is now one of the top 10 highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL. He had a career-high 14.5 sacks last season for the Steelers.

Highsmith was drafted by the Steelers as a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college football at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.