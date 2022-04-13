(WKBN) – A Cardinal Mooney graduate and two Pittsburgh Steelers icons have been named head coaches for the XFL for the 2023 season.

Former wide receiver Hines Ward and former cornerback Rod Woodson were announced as head coaches in an article on the XFL’s website Wednesday. Youngstown native and former accomplished Oklahoma University head coach Bob Stoops was also named as one of the coaches.

Stoops in his 18-year career with the Sooners became their leader in victories (190). He also led them to a national championship in 2000 and 10 Big 12 Titles. Stoops was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in January 2021.

Credit/AP

Stoops was recently a part of the FOX Big Noon Kickoff show.

Ward was named Super Bowl XL MVP in 2006. He won a second Super Bowl (XLIII) with the Steelers in 2009. Ward is still the team’s all-time leader in receptions. He was inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor in 2019.

Ward was most recently the wide receivers coach for Florida Atlantic University. He also was an offensive assistant with the New York Jets.

Rod Woodson played nine of his 17 seasons with the Steelers. Woodson won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001. Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Steelers Hall of Honor in 2009. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

According to the XFL, Woodson was recently an analyst on NFL Network, Big Ten Network and Westwood One.

Some of the other head coaches will be former Steelers defensive coordinator Jim Haslett and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips.

It is not known what teams these men will coach.

The league previously filed for bankruptcy in 2001 after one season while it was owned by Vince McMahon and Dick Ebersol. The league folded again after a brief rebirth in 2020.

The XFL is scheduled to resume in 2023 under the ownership of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners.