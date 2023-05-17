EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- One of the greatest Pittsburgh Steelers in franchise history is coming to the Valley next month to raise money for the East Palestine community.

The East Palestine Road2Recovery group announced on Facebook that former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis will be the special guest host of the East Palestine Road2Recovery Hometown Walk & 5K on Saturday, June 10.

The 1.5 Mile Walk or 5K run will raise money for youth initiatives in the community and raise awareness for local businesses in East Palestine that have been affected by the train derailment.

The 5K will start on Thomas Street at 9 a.m. and it will go through the village before it ends at the Finish Line at the track. Click here to see the complete map route.

For more information on how to sign up or donate, visit the Road2Recovery website.