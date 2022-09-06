PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they will retire legendary running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris’s number later this season.

Harris wore number 32 for Pittsburgh during the 1970s.

His number will be retired during halftime of the Steelers game against the Raiders on December 24.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” which Harris caught and scored a touchdown to push the Steelers to the AFC Championship game.

In his 12 seasons with the Steelers, Harris was part of four Super Bowl championship teams and was named MVP of Super Bowl IX after finishing with 158 yards rushing with a nine-yard TD run against the Minnesota Vikings.

The nine-time Pro Bowler was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Steelers’ Hall of Honor in 2017.

No one has worn 32 since Harris retired in 1982, and when it is officially retired, it will be just the third all-time by the Steelers (Ernie Stautner #70, Joe Greene #75).