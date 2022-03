SANTA CLARA, Cali. (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that former Steelers’ returner/wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud is signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the signing on Thursday evening.

McCloud led the NFL in punt return yards (367) and also caught 39 passes for the Steelers last year.

The 25-year old is a former sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills back in 2018.

He also previously spent time with Carolina in his career.