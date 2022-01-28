PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ owner Art Rooney, II announced on Friday that General Manager Kevin Colbert will step down following the 2022 NFL Draft, which runs April 28-30.

The front office veteran could remain with the organization in a reduced role.

Colbert has been with the Steelers’ organization for the last 22 years, taking over as general manager in 2010 after previously serving as director of football operations.

Under his watch, the Steelers won a pair of Super Bowl titles and three AFC Championships.

According to Rooney II, outside interviews to fill the position will begin immediately.

Steelers’ Vice President of Football Operations and Business Administration Omar Khan and Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt are among the potential candidates to be promoted to general manager.