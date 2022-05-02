PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined their fifth-year option on linebacker Devin Bush.

The Steelers traded up to the 10-spot in the 2019 NFL Draft to take Bush and will enter the final year of his contract in 2022.

After posting 109 tackles his rookie season, Bush had just 70 in 2021, along with two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Michigan product torn his ACL in 2020 after five regular season games.

Bush was supposed to make $10.9 million in the option year but will instead hit free agency.