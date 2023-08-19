PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – For the second straight week, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-team offense came out firing in the team’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

It started on the first drive when running back Jaylen Warren ripped off an impressive 62-yard touchdown run to open up the scoring and cap off a six-play 88-yard drive.

After a Buffalo three-and-out, Calvin Austin III returned the punt 54 yards into Bills territory, setting up a one-play 25-yard touchdown drive when Kenny Pickett found tight end Pat Freiermuth deep down the middle for the score.

Pickett finished the day 3/4 passing, with 43 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions after the two nearly perfect drives for the Black and Gold.

The Steelers took a quick 14-0 lead and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky took the field to start the third offensive possession.

Pittsburgh currently leads Buffalo 21-0 at halftime of preseason game number two.