PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Michigan State fullback Connor Heyward in the sixth round at No. 208 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Heyward, who is the brother of Steelers’ All-Pro Defensive Lineman Cam Heyward, earned 2021 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors. He is also the son of former NFL running back, the late Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward.

Last season for the Spartans, Heyward caught 35 passes for 326 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His receptions and receiving yards were both career highs.

The Steelers now have four sets of brothers on the roster including: Terrell and Trey Edmunds, T.J. and Derek Watt, Carlos & Khalil Davis, and the Hayward brothers.