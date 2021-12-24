PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out tight end Pat Freiermuth for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Freiermuth is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol and did not practice on Friday.

The rookie tight end suffered the concussion in the Steelers win over the Titans on Sunday.

On the season, Freiermuth has 49 catches for 422 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Steelers will also be without linebacker Chris Wormley with a groin injury.

He was a second-round selection of the Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State.