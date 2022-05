PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pittsburgh Steelers waived Cardinal Mooney graduate John Simon on Monday.

He previously signed a futures contract with Pittsburgh back in Jan.

The 31-year-old is an eight-year NFL veteran and has previously spent time with the Titans, Patriots, Colts, Texans and Ravens.

In 99 career games, he has piled up 259 tackles, 21 sacks and two interceptions in eight seasons (2013-20).

The Steelers also undrafted four free agents on Monday, including Arizona defensive lineman Trevon Mason, South Carolina cornerback Carlins Platel, Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba and East Carolina receiver Tyler Snead.