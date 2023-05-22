PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut former Ohio State running back Master Teague in a series of roster moves.

The team has also parted ways with linebackers Tae Crowder and Emeke Egbule.

During the 2022 preseason, Teague rushed for 31 yards with the Steelers but suffered a foot injury during practice and was waived. He was re-signed to the practice squad last November.

The Steelers have also announced the signing of linebacker Toby Ndukwe.

The 26-year-old appeared in 13 games with the Giants last season, piling up 45 tackles, one sack,and a forced fumble.