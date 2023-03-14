PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year free agent deal.

The contract is reportedly worth $28.75 million.

The 28-year-old played in all 16 games for the Steelers last season. He finished the campaign with 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks with the Steelers.

Ogunjobi was originally a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

After leaving Cleveland, he spent one year playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.