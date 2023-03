PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran safety Keanu Neal to a 2-year free agent contract.

His agent David Canter confirmed the signing on Thursday evening.

Neal spent last season with Tampa Bay, appearing in all 18 games with eight starts for the Buccaneers. He piled up 63 tackles, one interception, and a half sack.

He was previously a first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons at No. 17 overall. In addition, he spent the 2021 season with the Cowboys.