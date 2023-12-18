PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Monday that Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Veteran Mitch Trubisky has been benched following last Saturday’s loss in Indianapolis. He has accumulated 632 passing yards with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions this season for the Steelers.

Rudolph is a former third-round selection of the Steelers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Before seeing limited action in week 15, Rudolph last saw regular season game action in 2021 when he appeared in two games with one start.

That season he completed 35-58 passes for 277 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

For his career, Rudolph has appeared in 18 NFL games with 10 starts. He has amassed 2,369 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.