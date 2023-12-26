PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Monday that Mason Rudolph “is scheduled to be the quarterback this week” on Sunday in Seattle.

Kenny Pickett is nearing full health after recently undergoing ankle surgery, but Rudolph gets the nod. Tomlin says that Pickett will take reps at practice this week.

Rudolph completed 17-27 passes for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns in last Saturday’s 34-11 win over the Bengals. It was Rudolph’s first start since 2021.

The Steelers travel to Seattle and will kick off Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown. Seattle is currently a 3.5 point favorite.