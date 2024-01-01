PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has announced that Mason Rudolph will remain the starting quarterback for Saturday’s regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rudolph remains the start despite the fact that fellow quarterback Kenny Pickett is healthy enough to play after recovering from ankle surgery.

Having led the Steelers to back-to-back wins over the Bengals and Seahawks, Rudolph has appeared in three games, with two starts for Pittsburgh this season. He has completed 68.5% of his passes, with 567 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Steelers will visit Baltimore in week 18 on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised locally on WYTV-33.

The Ravens have already secured the top seed in the AFC, and may rest some key starters against the Steelers.

The Steelers remain in contention for an AFC playoff berth, but will need a win and some help to advance to the postseason.