PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Among those released was defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, who played in 11 games in 2020 and 15 in 2021, including two starts. Also released was Buddy Johnson, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Carlos Davis, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

On the defensive side of the ball, the team released defensive backs Justin Layne, Marcus Allen, Elijah Riley, Chris Steele and Linden Stephens; linebackers Ron’Dell Carter, Johnson, Hamilcar Rashed, Delontae Scott and James Vaughters; and defensive linemen Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, Donovan Jeter and Mondeaux.

On offense, the team released offensive linemen William Dunkle, Adrian Ealy, Chaz Green, John Leglue, Joe Haeg, Trent Scott, and Ryan McCollum, running backs Anthony McFarland and Max Borghi; tight ends Kevin Rader and Jace Sternberger; and receivers Tyler Snead, Tyler Vaughns and Cody White.

The team also waived/injured defensive back Carlins Platel.

The Steelers also acquired linebacker Malik Reed from Denver in a trade.

Pittsburgh also acquired offensive lineman Jesse Davis from the Minnesota Vikings. Davis, in his sixth season, has played in 80 games, with 72 starts. He played with Miami (2017-21).