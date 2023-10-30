PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against Tennessee with a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement on Monday.

Fitzpatrick suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to Jacksonville.

There is no current timetable for his return.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, who suffered a rib injury on Sunday, could potentially play on Sunday. Tomlin says it will be a game-time decision.

The Steelers will host the Titans on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. The game will be streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.