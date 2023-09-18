PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – During the Browns vs. Steelers game on Monday Night Football, TJ Watt broke James Harrison’s all-time sack record.

Late in the first half, with the Browns threatening, Watt took down Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on the third down.

Watt entered the night tied with Harrison’s previously held sack record with 80.5 sacks.

This comes after Watt picked up three sacks in the loss to the 49ers on Sept. 10 to tie Harrison’s record.

Over his seven-year career, Watt has earned three First-Team All-Pro honors and took home the 2021 National Football League Defensive Player of the Year.