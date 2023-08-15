PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed running back Xazavian Valladay to a free-agent deal.

To make room on the roster, Pittsburgh waived running back John Lovett.

Valladay originally signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft but was released during camp.

He played four seasons in the college ranks at Wyoming before transferring to Arizona State in 2022. He played one season at ASU, piling up 1,481 yards and 18 total touchdowns.