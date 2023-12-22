PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers made four roster moves ahead of Saturday’s AFC North battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team activated defensive back Elijah Riley from the Reserve/Injured list to the roster. He’s been out since Nov. 20 after suffering an injury in a loss to the Browns. He has appeared in ten games this season.

In addition, the team also signed linebacker Kyron Johnson to the 53-man active roster from the practice squad. He has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster each of the last three weeks.

The Steelers have also elevated veteran linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe from the practice squad.

Jack was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 20. He most recently spent a short period of time with the Philadelphia Eagles before informing the team of his retirement. Jack previously spent the 2022 season with the Steelers before he was released prior to free agency in 2023. He played in 15 games for Pittsburgh last season finishing with a team-high 104 tackles. He spent the bulk of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rowe was signed to the Pittsburgh practice squad on Nov. 20. The 9-year NFL veteran previously played for the Eagles, Patriots, Dolphins, and Panthers. In 62 games, Rowe has amassed 300 tackles with three interceptions and two sacks.