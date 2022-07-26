LATROBE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – As the Pittsburgh Steelers open training on Tuesday, the team announced the signing of veteran running back Jeremy McNichols to a one-year contract.

The team did not release financial details on the deal.

McNichols has been in the NFL for three years, spending time with the Colts and Titans.

In 31 career games, he has 90 carries for 364 yards and a touchdown with 40 catches for 295 yards and a touchdown.

McNichols was originally selected in the fifth-round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft.