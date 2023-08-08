PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the signing of safety Jalen Elliott.

To make room on the roster, Pittsburgh waived wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley with an injury designation.

He originally entered the NFL in 2020 after signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. He played in eight games for Detroit in 2021, finishing the campaign with 12 total tackles.

Elliott signed with the New England Patriots during training camp in 2022. He played in the preseason but was released prior to the start of the regular season. Elliott also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders.