Roethlisberger to remain with Steelers through 2021

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passes as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard rushes him in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have reiterated repeatedly during an eventful offseason that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains the team's unquestioned leader. They've handed him a new deal to prove it.

The Steelers and the two-time Super Bowl winner agreed to terms on a contract extension Wednesday that will keep Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season. Roethlisberger had been set to enter the final year of a contract he signed in 2015. He figures to get a significant pay bump over the $12 million he was due (with a $23 million cap hit) in 2019.

The deal gives Pittsburgh some stability going forward after the high-profile departures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell.

Roethlisberger, who turned 36 last month, is coming off the finest statistical season of his 15-year career. His 5,129 yards passing led the NFL and his 34 touchdown passes broke his own franchise mark.