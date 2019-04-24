Pittsburgh Steelers

Roethlisberger to remain with Steelers through 2021

His 5,129 yards passing led the NFL last season

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 12:53 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have reiterated repeatedly during an eventful offseason that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains the team's unquestioned leader. They've handed him a new deal to prove it.

The Steelers and the two-time Super Bowl winner agreed to terms on a contract extension Wednesday that will keep Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season. Roethlisberger had been set to enter the final year of a contract he signed in 2015. He figures to get a significant pay bump over the $12 million he was due (with a $23 million cap hit) in 2019.

The deal gives Pittsburgh some stability going forward after the high-profile departures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell.

Roethlisberger, who turned 36 last month, is coming off the finest statistical season of his 15-year career. His 5,129 yards passing led the NFL and his 34 touchdown passes broke his own franchise mark.

