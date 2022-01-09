PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Multiple reports say that Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert is set to step down after the 2022 NFL Draft.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, one of the NFL’s most respected figures, is expected to step down following the 2022 NFL Draft, sources say.



Story from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/xpC5wMtvHo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

Colbert has ran the Steelers football operation since 2000. He was given the title of General Manager in 2010.

Colbert’s contract is set to expire following the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

Under Colbert, the Steelers have won the Super Bowl twice and appeared in three title games. The franchise has not had a losing season since 2003.

The Steelers wrapped up the regular season Sunday with a 16-13 overtime win over the Ravens. It is Colbert’s 22nd season with the team.