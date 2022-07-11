PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – According to CBS Sports, Heinz Field is set to be renamed to Acrisure Stadium after reports say that the ketchup giant will not renew their naming rights for the 2022 season.

93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi broke the news regarding Heinz dropping their sponsorship, Sunday night, with CBS Pittsburgh also reporting this early Monday morning.

The Steelers’ stadium opened in 2001 and has been named Heinz Field for the entire time. Heinz Field also serves as the football stadium for the University of Pittsburgh. The stadium is known for its two large ketchup bottles on top of the scoreboard.

Acrisure, the new sponsor of the stadium, is a Michigan based insurance company. Acrisure is a fintech, insurance and wealth management company with ties to Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull.

Fillipponi said that the name change could officially be announced by the team this week.

Ryan Allison also contributed to this report.