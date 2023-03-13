DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that former Steelers’ cornerback Cam Sutton has agreed to a free agent contract with the Detroit Lions.

He leaves Pittsburgh to reportedly agreed to a 3-year deal worth $33 million with $21.5 million guaranteed.

Last season, Sutton amassed three interceptions and 15 pass deflections with the Steelers.

The 27-year old has spent his entire six-year career in Pittsburgh. In 84 career games, Sutton has eight interceptions, two sacks, and one fumble recovery.