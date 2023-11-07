FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Dallas Cowboys are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant to their practice squad.

Bryant was recently reinstated from suspension by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, after serving multiple suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

While suspended, Bryant played for the XFL’s Vegas Vipers in 2023.

He previously played in the Canadian Football League in 2021, and likewise spent time with the Massachusetts Pirates in the Indoor Football League.

The 31-year-old was originally a fourth-round selection by the Steelers in the 2014 NFL Draft. After three seasons in Pittsburgh, he was traded to the Raiders.

Overall, he has appeared in 44 NFL games, amassing 145 receptions for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.