PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been reinstated from suspension by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and is drawing interest from NFL teams.

Bryant has been suspended multiple times for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

While suspended, Bryant played for the XFL’s Vegas Vipers in 2023.

He previously played in the Canadian Football League in 2021, and likewise spent time with the Massachusetts Pirates in the Indoor Football League.

Bryant was originally a fourth-round selection by the Steelers in the 2014 NFL Draft. After three seasons in Pittsburgh, he was traded to the Raiders.

Overall, he has appeared in 44 NFL games, amassing 145 receptions for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.