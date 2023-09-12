PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to be sidelined for the next few games with an injury, according to national reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on social media Tuesday, that Johnson could miss “a few weeks” due to a hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday.

Johnson caught three passes for 48 yards in the Steeler’s 30-7 loss to San Francisco last weekend but was injured in the 3rd quarter.

Pittsburgh will travel to Cleveland in week two. They take on the Browns at 8:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football.