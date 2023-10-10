PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt dislocated his finger and tore multiple ligaments but stayed in the game in Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The report says that Watt is not expected to miss any time, but may have to have surgery following the season.

Watt finished the day with a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery for Pittsburgh in the victory.

He currently leads the NFL with eight sacks.

The Steelers are on a bye this weekend and will return to action on Oct. 22 on the road against the Rams at 4:05 p.m.