PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor is reporting that the trade includes several draft pick swaps.

Pittsburgh receive fourth-round selection in 2024, while the Rams receive a fifth-round pick in 2024.

In addition, the Steelers receive the Rams’ fifth-round pick in 2025, while the Rams receive Pittsburgh’s sixth-round pick in 2025.

The 26-year old Dotson was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Louisiana Lafayette.

Last season, Dotson started all 17 games for the Steelers. In three season in Pittsburgh, Dotson appeared in 39 games.

NFL rosters must be cut down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.