PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, according to national reports.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates broke the news on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, the Steelers will receive a 2nd-Round draft pick in return from Chicago.

Claypool was the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and has played in 39 games over the last 3 seasons in Pittsburgh. He has 2,044 career yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

In 8 games this season, Claypool has made 32 receptions, with 311 yards and one touchdown.