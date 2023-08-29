PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading offensive lineman Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans.

Pittsburgh receives a 2023 sixth-round pick in the deal.

The 24-year-old Green was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Illinois.

He started 15 games for the Steelers during the 2021 season and was inactive for every game last season for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers previously tried him at fullback, but that lasted only a week into training camp.