PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin informed his players that he will return for an 18th season.

According to the report, Tomlin told his players that rumors about him leaving the job are unfounded.

When a question was raised about his future with the Steelers, Tomlin abruptly walked out of a new conference following Monday’s Wild Card loss in Buffalo.

Tomlin led the Steelers to a record of 10-8 this season.

The 51-year old has led Pittsburgh to an NFL-record 17 consecutive non-losing seasons.