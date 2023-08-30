PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to sign veteran cornerback Desmond King to their 53-man roster.

The 28-year-old was released by Houston on Tuesday, after appearing in all 17 games for the Texans last season.

He finished the year with two interceptions and 10 tackles for loss.

King was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Chargers in 2017 and has also played for the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran defensive back has piled up nine career interceptions and 8.5 sacks in seven years in the NFL.