PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to sign Seahawks’ special teams standout Tanner Muse to a free agent contract.

Muse spent the past two seasons in Seattle, appearing in every game last season. He finished the campaign with 15 tackles and one pass-defense.

The 26-year old linebacker was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He was later claimed on waivers by Seattle.