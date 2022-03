PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Adam Caplan is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year contract.

The 26-year old is a former fifth-round draft pick of the Browns in 2018. Avery appeared in 18 games for Cleveland, before he was traded to the Eagles in 2019.

Last season, he played in all 16 games in Philadelphia, amassing 43 total tackles with one sack.

For his career, Avery has played in 53 games with 17 starts, 7.5 sacks, and 101 total tackles.