PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting free agent linebacker Myles Jack on Monday.

According to the report, Jack is undergoing a physical and the team plans to sign him.

The Steelers are in need of depth at the linebacker position, thanks to the injuries to veterans Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb.

Jack spent a short time with the Eagles earlier this year but announced his retirement from the NFL.

He signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh in 2022 but was cut back in March. The move saved the Steelers $8 million in salary cap space.

Jack played in 15 games with 13 starts for the Steelers last season. He finished the season with 104 tackles but did not record a sack or an interception.

The veteran linebacker played his first six seasons in the NFL with Jacksonville after being selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.