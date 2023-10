PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have informed returner Gunner Olszewski that he is being released.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh last offseason.

His release likely means that wide receiver Diontae Johnson is set to be activated.

This season, Olszewski returned just one punt for eight yards, and fumbles on the play. He also caught one pass for no gain.

Prior to signing with Pittsburgh, Olszewski spent three seasons in New England.

The Steelers and Rams will kick off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.