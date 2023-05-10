PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to release veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet.

The 29-year old spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh after signing with the Steelers in free agency in 2021.

Last season, he played in all 17 games, piling up 59 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

In two seasons with the Steelers, Maulet played in 33 games with 8 starts. He finishes his time in Pittsburgh with one interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and 106 tackles.

In addition to playing for the Steelers, Maulet previously spent time with the Saints, Colts, and Jets.