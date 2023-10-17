PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have informed veteran cornerback Desmond King that they will release him if they cannot find a trade partner.

The Steelers signed King after he was released by the Houston Texans when final roster cuts were made.

King has played in three games with the Steelers, but has not logged any statistics. He finished the 2022 season with two interceptions and 10 tackles for loss with the Texans.

The 28-year old was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Chargers in 2017 and has also played for the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran defensive back has piled up nine career interceptions and 8.5 sacks in seven years in the NFL.

Pelissero is also reporting that the Steelers plan to sign cornerback Darius Rush off the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rush was originally a fifth-round selection of the Indianapolis Colts in last April’s draft out of South Carolina. He was claimed off waivers by the Chiefs following final roster cuts.

He returned an interception for a touchdown during preseason action with the Colts.