PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are interviewing ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for their general manager job.

The Steelers’ current general manager Kevin Colbert is stepping down from the position following the 2022 NFL Draft.

The past two seasons, Riddick has served as an analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Riddick, who played college football at Pitt, last worked in an NFL front office with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, when he served as director of pro personnel. Prior to his stint in Philadelphia, Riddick spent seven seasons with Washington.

Following his college career at Pitt, Riddick was selected in the ninth round of the 1991 NFL Draft by San Francisco. He later went on to play for the Browns, Falcons and Raiders.