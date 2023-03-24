PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host pass rusher Bud Dupree on a free agent visit.

The report included no specific details on when the visit would take place.

The 30-year old was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

He spent the past two seasons with the Titans after signing a five-year, $85 million deal in free agency.

Last season, Dupree appeared in 11 games for Tennessee, finishing the campaign with 18 tackles, 4 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.